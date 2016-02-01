(Updates with comment, details)

By Amanda Cooper

LONDON Feb 1 The suggestion last week that some of the world's largest oil producers could join forces to cut output prompted investors to make the largest addition to their bullish price bets in four years, data on Monday from the Intercontinental Exchange showed.

Investors raised their net long position in Brent crude futures by 52,801 lots to 260,954 contracts in the week to Jan. 26, the largest weekly increase in their net long position since early January 2012.

In that week, the price of Brent crude oil rose by nearly 10 percent to above $32 a barrel, lifted by a blast of short-covering following signals from OPEC and Russian oil officials that both sides could be open to discussing a possible cut in crude oil output.

Speculators also made the largest cut to their short position in Brent futures and options since at least 2011, based on the data.

But without action from the big oil exporters, many of which are pumping at, or near, record rates, there may be little incentive for money managers to extend this buying spree, analysts said.

"The (last) two weeks sum up the tightrope that oil is walking," PVM Oil Associates analyst David Hufton said in a note

"No expectations of a production agreement, together with a volume free for all, will see prices slip back to the mid-twenties and potentially lower. A credible production agreement, to be implemented rapidly, will see prices back at $50 a barrel-plus."

Goldman Sachs, which has warned repeatedly that oil may need to fall to as low as $20 a barrel to bring supply into line with demand, said earlier on Monday it thought coordinated action between Russia and OPEC would be "highly unlikely".

"We continue to view a coordinated production cut as highly unlikely and ultimately self-defeating," Goldman Sachs said.

"Despite the sharp bounce in oil prices, we do not expect such a cut will occur unless global growth weakens sharply from current levels, which is not our economists' forecast."

Meanwhile, investors in ICE gasoil futures cut their net short position by 16,330 contracts to 17,606 lots in the same week.

ICE gasoil futures rallied by 7 percent in that week to around $282.75 a tonne. (Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)