(Updates with comment, details)
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON Feb 1 The suggestion last week that some
of the world's largest oil producers could join forces to cut
output prompted investors to make the largest addition to their
bullish price bets in four years, data on Monday from the
Intercontinental Exchange showed.
Investors raised their net long position in Brent crude
futures by 52,801 lots to 260,954 contracts in the week to Jan.
26, the largest weekly increase in their net long position since
early January 2012.
In that week, the price of Brent crude oil rose by nearly 10
percent to above $32 a barrel, lifted by a blast of
short-covering following signals from OPEC and Russian oil
officials that both sides could be open to discussing a possible
cut in crude oil output.
Speculators also made the largest cut to their short
position in Brent futures and options since at least 2011, based
on the data.
But without action from the big oil exporters, many of which
are pumping at, or near, record rates, there may be little
incentive for money managers to extend this buying spree,
analysts said.
"The (last) two weeks sum up the tightrope that oil is
walking," PVM Oil Associates analyst David Hufton said in a note
"No expectations of a production agreement, together with a
volume free for all, will see prices slip back to the
mid-twenties and potentially lower. A credible production
agreement, to be implemented rapidly, will see prices back at
$50 a barrel-plus."
Goldman Sachs, which has warned repeatedly that oil may need
to fall to as low as $20 a barrel to bring supply into line with
demand, said earlier on Monday it thought coordinated action
between Russia and OPEC would be "highly unlikely".
"We continue to view a coordinated production cut as highly
unlikely and ultimately self-defeating," Goldman Sachs said.
"Despite the sharp bounce in oil prices, we do not expect
such a cut will occur unless global growth weakens sharply from
current levels, which is not our economists' forecast."
Meanwhile, investors in ICE gasoil futures cut their net
short position by 16,330 contracts to 17,606 lots in the same
week.
ICE gasoil futures rallied by 7 percent in that week
to around $282.75 a tonne.
(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark
Potter)