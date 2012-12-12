(Corrects higher to lower in para 7)
* Tepid economic expansion behind slow oil demand growth
* Iranian oil exports to fall further in 2013
* Demand shifts east, five of top-10 consumers are non-OECD
By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Christopher Johnson
LONDON, Dec 12 Global oil demand will be
sluggish throughout 2013 as economic expansion remains tepid and
oil supply levels comfortable, which could alleviate oil price
pressures on consumers, the West's energy agency said on
Wednesday.
"Global demand growth is expected to stay relatively
sluggish through 2013, based on the continued assumption of
tepid global economic expansion," the International Energy
Agency said in a monthly report.
It forecast global oil demand growth for 2013 at 865,000
barrels per day, 110,000 bpd higher than in its previous report,
taking consumption to an average of 90.5 million bpd.
On the supply front, the IEA said spectacular growth in U.S.
production on the back of a boom in shale oil will be one of the
top developments for the market in 2013.
The United States will contribute around two thirds of an
aggregate increase of 890,000 bpd in non-OPEC output in 2013,
for a total of 54.2 million bpd, IEA said.
"If confirmed, this would be the fourth-largest annual
growth for nonOPEC supplies in the last decade. In fact, growth
could exceed expectations in the U.S. if prices remain high and
if producers of light tight oil are able to find economic
transport options for their incremental barrels," it said.
The IEA also said its estimate of demand for OPEC oil was
unchanged for 2013 at 29.9 million bpd, much lower than the
group's current production of 31.22 million in November.
It said, however, that it did not expect OPEC ministers, who
were meeting in Vienna on Wednesday, to decide on any production
cuts but that they would probably roll over their current 30
million bpd target, given relatively robust oil prices.
"Indeed, Brent futures prices are on track to surpass 2011
record levels this year, buoyed by heightened political risks in
key producing countries, both in OPEC and nonOPEC countries,"
it said.
IRANIAN EXPORTS TO FALL FURTHER
The IEA said it believed Iranian production had edged lower
in November, down 20,000 bpd to 2.70 million bpd, and that
preliminary shipping data indicated volumes may fall further in
December due to international sanctions.
Shipments of Iranian crude, based on arrival data, fell to
multi-year lows of 1.07 million bpd in September but recovered
to 1.3 million in November as reduced oil buying from China and
India was offset by a rise in purchases from Malaysia, Taiwan
and the UAE, the IEA said.
"Iranian crude exports are expected to turn lower next month
and into the New Year - reaching a level closer to 1 million bpd
- as EU and Asian countries reduce further their crude imports
from Iran in order to secure continued access to the U.S.
financial system," it said.
The IEA expected top global exporter Saudi Arabia to cut
shipments in coming months due to increased demand for crude
supplies at its domestic and international refinery operations.
It said it believed Saudi Arabia's output edged higher in
November, by 100,000 bpd to 9.9 million, significantly higher
than data given by Saudi Arabia to OPEC earlier this week
showing output of 9.49 million.
DEMAND SHIFTS EAST
The IEA said that, although on the surface the oil market
appeared calm, recent data showed radical structural changes
including an apparent acceleration in the eastward shift of
global oil demand growth.
In the third quarter of 2012, European oil demand went
through its steepest year-on-year contraction since the
20082009 financial crisis, while Asian oil demand remained
robust.
Oil demand by the European members of the OECD plummeted by
895,000 bpd in the quarter to 13.8 million bpd due to a
combination of nearrecord product prices and a weak economy.
"The last time European oil demand nosedived as it did this
summer, international oil prices had been in freefall. Not only
are crude prices holding up, but European consumer prices
hovered near record highs this summer, buoyed in part by a
weakening currency. This was likely part of the reason for the
dip in demand," the IEA said.
It also noted that five of the world's top 10 oil consumers
were now nonOECD countries. While the United States still leads
the top 10, Brazil, Russia, India, China and Saudi Arabia
together took five of the next six spots, the IEA said.
(Editing by Jane Baird)