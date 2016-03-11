LONDON, March 11 Oil prices might have bottomed
as output in the United States and other non-OPEC producers is
beginning to fall quickly and an increase in supply from Iran
has been less than dramatic, the International Energy Agency
said on Friday.
The IEA, which coordinates energy policies of industrialised
nations, said it now believed non-OPEC output would fall by
750,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2016 compared to its previous
estimate of 600,000 bpd.
U.S. production alone would decline by 530,000 bpd in 2016,
it said.
"There are clear signs that market forces ... are working
their magic and higher-cost producers are cutting output," the
Paris-based IEA said.
It said output from the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries fell by 90,000 bpd in February due to
production outages in Nigeria, Iraq and the United Arab
Emirates.
"Meanwhile, Iran's return to the market has been less
dramatic than the Iranians said it would be; in February we
believe that production increased by 220,000 bpd and,
provisionally, it appears that Iran's return will be gradual,"
the IEA said.
It said that as a result of these factors, inventories in
industrialised member countries of the Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development (OECD) had declined for the first
time in a year although crude in floating storage increased.
The IEA said it nevertheless saw global oil and product
stocks rising heavily in the first half of 2016 in the area of
1.5-1.9 million bpd but slowing to just 0.2 million bpd in the
second half, versus estimates of a build of 0.3 million bpd in
its previous report.
"For prices there may be light at the end of what has been a
long, dark tunnel, but we cannot be precisely sure when in 2017
the oil market will achieve the much-desired balance. It is
clear that the current direction of travel is the correct one,
although with a long way to go," the IEA said.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Dale Hudson)