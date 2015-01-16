(Updates throughout)
By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Christopher Johnson
LONDON Jan 16 Oil prices may have further to
fall and a rebound could take some time, despite increasing
signs that the downtrend will end, possibly in the second half
of this year as North American supply growth slows, the West's
energy watchdog said on Friday.
Crude oil prices have fallen almost 60 percent over the last
six months with both of the world's crude oil benchmarks now
trading below $50 a barrel as supplies of high quality, light
oil from the United States and Canada have overwhelmed demand at
a time of lacklustre global economic growth.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has
not cut production despite the collapse in prices.
"How low the market's floor will be is anybody's guess. But
the sell-off is having an impact. A price recovery - barring any
major disruption - may not be imminent, but signs are mounting
that the tide will turn," the International Energy Agency said
in its monthly report.
The IEA, which coordinates energy policies of industrialised
nations, said lower prices would eventually start to curb output
and boost demand.
"The most tangible price effects are on the supply front.
Upstream spending plans have been the first casualty of the
market's rout. Companies have been taking an axe to their
budgets, postponing or cancelling new projects, while trying to
squeeze the most out of producing fields," it said.
The agency cut its outlook for 2015 non-OPEC supply growth
by 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 950,000 bpd, down from
record growth of 1.9 million bpd in 2014.
DEMAND RESPONSE
The IEA cut its output growth forecasts for Canada and the
United States by 95,000 bpd and 80,000 bpd respectively as well
as for Colombia by 175,000 bpd and by 30,000 bpd for Russia.
It said oil supply growth wasn't slowing more quickly in
North America because many producers appeared to be well hedged
against short-term price drops.
Downward revisions for non-OPEC supply growth mean demand
for OPEC oil will average 29.8 million bpd in the second half of
2015 - just shy of OPEC's official target of 30 million bpd.
For the whole of 2015, the IEA raised its estimate of the
demand for OPEC crude by 300,000 bpd to 29.2 million bpd - still
far below the group's December output of 30.48 million. OPEC's
output in December was boosted by Iraqi supply, which surged to
35-year highs while Saudi supplies remained stable.
On the demand side, the IEA said signs of a response
remained elusive: "With a few notable exceptions such as the
United States, lower prices do not appear to be stimulating
demand just yet."
That was because the usual benefits of lower prices -
increased household disposable income, reduced industry input
costs - have been largely offset by weak underlying economic
conditions, which have themselves been a major reason for the
price drop in the first place, the IEA said.
The net result of these changes is that implied stock builds
are set to continue through the first half of this year, the IEA
said, adding that some rebalancing may occur in the second half.
"Rebalancing of the market does not equate to a return to
the status quo ante. It is clear that the market is undergoing a
historic shift."
"While there might be light at the end of the tunnel for
producers as far as prices are concerned, the next few years
could nevertheless prove a period of reckoning for a market and
an industry that, through the course of their 150-year history,
have had to periodically reinvent themselves."
