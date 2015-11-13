* Stockpiles of oil at record 3 billion barrels
* "Oil bears may choose not to hibernate" if winter is mild
* Demand growth is slowing, non-OPEC output resilient
(Adds details, quotes)
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, Nov 13 The world is awash with oil
having built record stockpiles in recent months and slowing
demand growth combined with resilient non-OPEC supply could
worsen the glut well into next year, the International Energy
Agency (IEA) said on Friday.
"Stockpiles of oil at a record 3 billion barrels are
providing world markets with a degree of comfort," the IEA said
in a monthly report, adding brimming stocks offer an
unprecedented buffer against geopolitical shocks or unexpected
supply disruptions.
Oil prices have more than halved in the past 18 months with
supply bolstered by U.S. shale oil output and OPEC's refusal to
cede market share.
The IEA said global oil supplies breached 97 million barrels
per day in October, up 2.0 million from a year earlier, as
non-OPEC output recovered from lower levels in the previous
month.
And even though lower oil prices will lead to a decline in
U.S. tight oil production next year, it will take months to
clear the market's glut, the IEA said.
"This massive cushion has inflated even as the global oil
market adjusts to $50 per barrel. Demand growth has risen to a
five-year high of nearly 2 million bpd... But gains in demand
have been outpaced by vigorous production from OPEC and
resilient non-OPEC supply - with Russian output at a post-Soviet
record and likely to remain robust in 2016 as well," the IEA
said.
On Thursday, OPEC said in its monthly report that
inventories in developed economies were showing their largest
excess, relative to the five-year average, in at least 10 years.
A stock overhang that first developed in the United States
due to soaring production has now spread across developed
nations as well as China and India, the IEA said.
"This surplus crude provides some relief, with OPEC's spare
production buffer stretched thin as Saudi Arabia - which holds
the lion's share of excess capacity - and its Gulf neighbours
pump at near record rates," the IEA said.
DISTILLATE INVENTORIES
"The shock absorber provided by oil stocks is no longer
restricted to just crude. As refineries ran flat out to meet
soaring demand for gasoline in top consumers the United States
and China, distillate inventories ballooned as a consequence."
High stocks could protect the market from a supply crunch
should there be a lengthy spell of cold temperatures.
"But the current forecast is for a mild winter in Europe and
the U.S. If it turns out to be true, bulging stock levels will
add further pressure and oil market bears may choose not to
hibernate," the IEA said.
EASING DEMAND GROWTH
Meanwhile, world demand growth is forecast to ease closer to
a long-term trend of 1.21 million bpd in 2016 from a very high
1.82 million bpd this year.
"The impact of oil's steep price plunge on end users is
unlikely to be repeated and economic conditions are forecast to
remain problematic in countries such as China," the IEA said.
The IEA said that despite the resilience of producers such
as Russia, non-OPEC supply is forecast to contract by more than
600,000 bpd next year.
U.S. light tight oil, the driver of non-OPEC growth, is
expected to decline by 600,000 bpd next year, versus previous
expectations of contraction by 400,000 bpd.
"Record-high output in Russia provides a partial offset.
Russian producers are favouring developments that boost output
in the near term, while the rouble's depreciation and Russia's
oil taxation system are neutralising the impact of lower prices
and spending curbs," it said.
The IEA raised its forecast for 2016 call on OPEC supply by
200,000 bpd to 31.3 million.
It sees the call on OPEC in the second half of 2016 rising
by 1.4 million bpd from the first half to 32 million bpd, which
is higher than the group's current production.
EUROPE BATTLE
A market share battle between Russia and OPEC producers in
Europe is intensifying. Iraq has overtaken Saudi Arabia as the
second-largest seller and Iran has already lined up buyers for
its oil for when sanctions are lifted.
The IEA cited market sources on Friday as saying Tehran
would be able to sell at least an extra 400,000 bpd to buyers in
Asia and Europe once sanctions are lifted, including to refiners
in Italy, Greece and Spain who prefer to use Iranian crude as
their baseload feedstock.
"For this reason, producers are likely to grow still more
competitive on pricing," the IEA said. "Sour crude markets
appear especially oversupplied with discounts versus sweet
grades widening. Europe is awash with competing sour crudes from
the FSU (former Soviet Union) and Middle East and U.S. sour
crudes remained depressed by refinery maintenance," the IEA
said.
(Editing by Jason Neely)