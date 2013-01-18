LONDON Jan 18 World oil markets are tightening
as Chinese fuel demand increases and OPEC supplies fall,
draining inventories, the West's main energy agency said on
Friday, in a trend that could put extra pressure on prices.
The International Energy Agency (IEA), which advises
industrialised nations on energy policy, raised sharply its
forecast for global oil demand this year despite concerns over
the health of the world economy.
"All of a sudden, the market looks tighter than we thought,"
the IEA said in its monthly report, adding that oil stocks in
the developed economies of the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development were falling after a long period of
builds.
"OECD inventories are getting tighter - a clean break from
the protracted and often counterseasonal builds that had been a
hallmark of 2012."