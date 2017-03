LONDON Dec 12 Global oil supply will build further next year as demand growth falters, the West's energy watchdog said on Friday, putting more pressure on oil prices that have already fallen by more than 40 percent.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said the "relentless rise" of U.S. light tight oil production from shale and other oil producers were outpacing rises in consumption, pushing up inventories across the world. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson)