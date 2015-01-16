LONDON Jan 16 Oil prices may have further to
fall and a rebound could take some time, despite increasing
signs that the downtrend will end, possibly in the second half
of this year as North American supply growth slows, the West's
energy watchdog said on Friday.
Oil prices have fallen almost 60 percent over the last six
months with both of the world's crude oil benchmarks now trading
below $50 a barrel as supplies of high quality, light oil from
the United States and Canada have overwhelmed demand at a time
of lacklustre global economic growth.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly
oil market report that inventories would continue to build
throughout the first half of this year, but eventually lower oil
prices would begin to curb supply and help boost demand.
"How low the market's floor will be is anybody's guess. But
the sell-off is having an impact," the IEA said. "A price
recovery - barring any major disruption - may not be imminent,
but signs are mounting that the tide will turn."
"A rebalancing may begin to occur in the second half of the
year," said the agency, which advises major industrialised
countries on energy policy.
