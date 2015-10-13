LONDON Oct 13 A global oil supply glut will
persist through 2016 as demand growth slows from a five-year
high and key OPEC producers maintain near-record output, the
International Energy Agency said on Tuesday, even as low prices
curb supply outside OPEC.
The IEA, which advises the United States and other
industrialised countries on energy policy, said in a monthly
report world oil demand would rise by 1.21 million barrels per
day (bpd) in 2016, down 150,000 bpd from last month's forecast.
"A projected marked slowdown in demand growth next year and
the anticipated arrival of additional Iranian barrels - should
international sanctions be eased - are likely to keep the market
oversupplied through 2016," the Paris-based IEA said.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
increased supply in September by 90,000 bpd to 31.72 million
bpd, the IEA estimated.
The agency said it expected OPEC crude oil output to remain
around 31.5 million bpd in coming months as Saudi Arabia and
Iraq focus on market share.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler and Christopher Johnson; Editing by
Dale Hudson)