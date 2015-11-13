LONDON Nov 13 A market share battle between
Russia and OPEC oil producers in Europe is intensifying as Iraq
has overtaken Saudi Arabia as the second largest seller there
and Iran has already lined up buyers for its crude for when
sanctions are lifted.
The International Energy Agency cited market sources on
Friday as saying Tehran would be able to sell at least an extra
400,000 barrels per day (bpd) to buyers in Asia and Europe when
the sanctions are lifted. Customers would include refiners in
Italy, Greece and Spain who prefer to use Iranian crude as their
baseload feedstock.
"For this reason, producers are likely to grow still more
competitive on pricing," the IEA said.
Russia has gained market share from OPEC in many Asian
markets thanks to a pipeline to the Pacific and China.
The shift opened opportunities for rivals in the European
markets, traditionally dominated by Russia, and Saudi Arabia has
this year sold crude to Polish and Swedish refiners
"While the headlines focus on Russia and Saudi Arabia
jostling for position on the continent, it is Iraq that has
stolen a march on its regional rivals," the IEA said.
Europe imports over 9 million bpd of crude from outside the
region, and sour grades account for more than 6 million.
Although Russian Urals continues to dominate with around 55
percent, Iraq has gained substantial market share since 2012
after sanctions were tightened on Iran, the IEA said.
Before Tehran was banned from selling oil to Europe in 2012,
it was delivering about 1 million bpd of high-sulphur sour
crude.
Since mid-2014, Iraq's overall exports have risen by about
40 percent to above 3 million bpd and deliveries of 1 million
bpd to Europe during July and August raised Iraq's market share
to 17 percent - allowing it to overtake Saudi Arabia, according
to the IEA.
As a result of market share battles, the oil glut in Europe
is aggravating further.
"Sour crude markets appear especially over supplied with
discounts versus sweet grades widening. Europe is awash with
competing sour crudes from the FSU and Middle East and U.S. sour
crudes remained depressed by refinery maintenance," the IEA
said.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by William Hardy)