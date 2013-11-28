TOKYO Nov 28 International Energy Agency head Maria van der Hoeven said on Thursday oil markets are sufficiently supplied even with the prospect of dwindling crude output from Libya, where armed militias continue blockading oilfields and ports.

Van der Hoeven was speaking to reporters in Tokyo, responding to a question on the strife in Libya.

Libyan crude exports were running at 1 million barrels per day until summer, when protests and strikes escalated, pulling down output to a fraction of that. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Tom Hogue)