NEW YORK Aug 24 World oil consumers are likely to tap into emergency oil inventories as soon as early September after the International Energy Agency (IEA) dropped its resistance to a U.S.-led plan, the industry journal Petroleum Economist reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

The IEA, whose chief dismissed the need for emergency action as recently as a week ago, is now thought to have agreed to the idea, asking Washington not to pursue a unilateral release, the monthly journal reported.

A release of as much or more than last year's 60 million barrel injection could occur as early as September, it said, citing market insiders.

The journal reported that France and Britain, both of which had signaled their support for releasing reserves during an earlier round of discussions in the spring, have endorsed the strategy. It cited a diplomatic source saying a British cabinet official had discussed the move in Washington in recent days.

Reuters reported last week that the White House has began "dusting off" old plans for a possible release of emergency oil stockpiles as it fears that the 30 percent rise in oil prices since June could undermine the effect of sanctions on Iran. But officials were expected to wait until after the Labor Day holiday in early September to make a decision.

The Petroleum Economist said the White House had spent "recent weeks" seeking to persuade other countries to join the plan, although officials in both the United States and other IEA members told Reuters that no talks had been held by last week.