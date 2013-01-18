LONDON Jan 18 The United States is unlikely to
relax soon rules banning exports of most types of its crude oil,
despite a huge increase in production that is forcing some
domestic prices well below international markets, the West's
energy agency said on Friday.
In the absence of significant changes to the law, the
International Energy Agency (IEA) said it expected U.S. oil
producers to export more oil products and condensate, as well as
build more pipelines to allow oil to move around more freely
within North America.
"While the need for export capacity is clear, U.S. producers
are hopelessly constrained in their capacity to export domestic
crude," the IEA said in its monthly oil market report.
"Large legislative changes seem unlikely in the short term,
and we are likely to see instead workarounds such as
crude/product swaps and/or an expansion of condensate exports."
The Paris-based IEA, which advises major oil-consuming
nations on energy policy, said "intraU.S. infrastructure" was
likely to be improved to make it easier to move some of the new
light, tight oil being produced from unconventional oilfields
such as Eagle Ford, Bakken, and the Permian Basin.
Extra infrastructure was needed to get this new oil to areas
where "light, sweet crude remains a staple of the refining
feedstock slate, predominantly the East Coast".
The IEA said it anticipated increasing pressure on the U.S.
Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security to
liberalise rules governing the movement of oil in and around the
United States.
"Shipping reform ... the expansion of existing Gulf
Coast-to-East Coast pipelines, and a change in the refining
slates are just a few ways in which rising light, tight oil
volumes could avoid or delay crashing into the export wall."