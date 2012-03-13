* World's oil producers, consumers meet in Kuwait
* Gulf producers worried by price spike
KUWAIT, March 13 Top exporter Saudi Arabia
and other Gulf producers say surging oil markets are beyond
their control and prices could spike higher unless tensions
between the West and Iran subside.
Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi and OPEC Secretary General
Abdullah al-Badri are expected to focus on high oil prices in
their addresses to the International Energy Forum gathering of
oil ministers and executives on Wednesday, several OPEC sources
said.
"Volatility is a concern for us and it can only be resolved
if the issue with Iran can be resolved," said a Gulf oil
industry source.
The Forum in Kuwait is one of the biggest gatherings of the
oil industry bringing together producing and consuming nations,
including the United States the European Union and members of
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.
Gulf OPEC oil ministers said they would prefer to see oil
trading at around $100 a barrel, rather than current levels of
$124 that they fear could hurt the global economy and lead to a
repeat of a spike and subsequent collapse in oil prices in late
2008.
Oil prices climbed to 10-month highs and hit an all-time
record in euros last month on concern over potential disruption
to supplies of Iranian oil.
"Oil prices are on the high side but they are really reacting
to what is happening in the Middle East," UAE's Oil Minister
Mohammed bin Dhaen al-Hamli told reporters.
High oil prices have become a major headache for Western
politicians heading for reelection this year, including United
States President Barack Obama, due to fears they could hamper a
fragile global economic recovery.
"It's starting to hurt, we're seeing signs," said chief
executive of oil major Total Christophe de Margerie.
OPEC's lead producer Saudi Arabia holds most of the world's
spare production capacity but oil markets are increasingly
worried it would not be enough to fill a supply gap created if
Iranian oil exports are disrupted or if Iran reacts to western
pressure over its dusputed nuclear programme by trying to close
the vital Strait of Hormuz.
"The geopolitical tensions around the Gulf are much more
real than before. I hope we will pass 2012-2013 without some
kind of a flash point," Shihab Eldin, OPEC's former head of
research, said.
Eldin said new oil supply capacity due to come online over
the next few years could inflate the spare capacity cushion if
diplomacy can stave off any conflict in the Gulf in the
meantime.
"If at the moment spare capacity is a little bit on the low
side, I think in a year or two you will see it back above
average," he said.
