UPDATE 1-Oil prices firm, but kept in range by mixed price signals
* Concerns over fuel demand also weighing on crude (Adds China data, updates prices)
Nov 14 Three months ended Sept 30
(Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated)
Net Profit 11.39 vs 9.16
Net Sales 32.70 vs 23.72
Results are standalone.
NOTE: Oil India is a state-run explorer. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI)
* Concerns over fuel demand also weighing on crude (Adds China data, updates prices)
Feb 7 Australian shares were slightly lower on Tuesday, in line with Wall Street, as gains in gold and industrial stocks offset losses in the financial and energy stocks.
Feb 7 Australian shares were slightly lower on Tuesday, in line with Wall Street, as gains in gold and industrial stocks offset losses in the financial and energy stocks.