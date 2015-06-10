(Repeats June 9 column with no changes. John Kemp is a Reuters
By John Kemp
LONDON, June 9 Cost-cutting is set to remain the
main focus for the oil industry for at least the next two years
as petroleum producers adjust to an environment of much lower
prices.
If the boom was characterised by an emphasis on ambitious
and complex engineering and technology projects, the downturn
has brought a renewed focus on simplification and efficiency.
It marks a return to what was called "operational
excellence" during the long years of low oil prices in the
1990s.
Operational excellence is about more than just short-term
expenditure reduction.
But not even the free fruit for employees at BP's
giant campus at Sunbury near London has been spared from the
search for economies.
The fruit is a good symbol of the industry's approach to
cost control: it was also axed during a previous cost-cutting
drive in 2008 only to be restored when prices and revenues
boomed again.
But the current round of cost cuts and efficiency measures
seems set to go deeper and last longer than in 2008/09.
Unlike the previous downturn, which was associated with a
drop in demand many considered temporary, the current drop in
prices is the result of the supply side shale revolution that
most expect to lower prices for at least several years.
CYCLE OF COST CONTROL
The cost of finding and developing new oil fields (covering
everything from leases and seismic surveys to hire rates for
rigs and pressure pumping equipment) has always been strongly
correlated with oil prices.
In boom years, the race to develop new resources causes the
industry to lose control over the cost of everything from
roustabout wages and drill pipe to consumables like fracking
sand and drilling mud.
When the bust arrives, surplus rigs are idled, field workers
dismissed and field developers renegotiate the costs of
everything with their contractors.
The industry has experienced busts before in the 1960s and
1980s when the number of rigs drilling for oil and gas in the
United States fell by more than 50 percent.
The current downturn is no different with developers and
operators looking to cut costs which had become inflated during
the 2004-2014 boom.
"We all get a little lazy, a little flabby," the chief
financial officer of drilling contractor Transocean
admitted at a conference recently about the impact of years when
oil prices were above $110 per barrel.
"It's been painful, but (the downturn) allowed a lot of
folks to extract efficiencies" said an executive from another
service company ("Energy companies grew lazy and flabby while
oil prices were high" June 4).
Drilling and completion costs have fallen by as much as
20-30 percent since the start of 2015, the Dallas district wrote
in its contribution to the Federal Reserve's Beige Book for
June.
The Fed's survey of regional economic conditions is mostly
based on anecdotal contacts so caution is advised before placing
too much emphasis upon it.
But it is consistent with other reports that show developers
and contractors cutting wages and prices to improve returns.
The industry is pursuing four major strategies for cutting
costs.
First, reducing wage rates and contractor fees. Britain's
North Sea operators have imposed a 10 percent reduction in
contractor rates across the board and are pressing offshore
workers to move from a shift pattern of two weeks on/three weeks
off to three weeks on/three weeks off.
Second, cutting fees and hire rates to service companies.
Saudi Aramco has demanded steep reductions of as much as 30
percent in hire rates for drilling rigs and other oilfield
equipment.
Third, standardising operations as much as possible. Shell
is centralising its procurement and logistics
operations in Canada's oil sands region to boost efficiency and
squeeze economies of scale.
Finally, cancelling or postponing capital projects which are
irreducibly complex, speculative and offer the highest risks and
most marginal returns to improve performance for the portfolio
as a whole.
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
"The recent collapse of oil prices from a peak of $147 has
once again made operational excellence a central imperative for
upstream oil and gas companies" management consultants for
McKinsey wrote in 2010.
"The fall of oil prices has exposed an inflated cost base in
many oil and gas companies, forcing them to reduce operating
costs, rationalize investment budgets, and boost operational
efficiency."
The lesson is even more important now that prices are
expected to remain lower for some years.
"Previous industry cycles have shown that companies should
use a price drop as an opportunity to drive through fundamental
improvements in the way their operations function," McKinsey
concluded ("This is the time to deliver on upstream operational
excellence" Feb 2010).
The shale revolution is transforming the entire industry
because of where it sits on the cost curve.
The mature shale plays of the United States are more
expensive to develop and produce than the low-cost giant
reservoirs of the Middle East.
But they compare favourably with higher cost resources such
as Canada's oil sands and Britain's North Sea fields.
And they are certainly cheaper and less risky than some of
the mega-projects that have been proposed for areas like the
Arctic and ultra deepwater.
Compared with ultra deepwater projects and high pressure
high temperature wells, the technology employed in the shale
fields is relatively straightforward.
Shale is more like a mining or manufacturing process than a
traditional oil exploration and development one and it rewards
the same mindset and approach.
The focus is on process efficiency, standardisation and cost
minimisation, rather than complicated, bespoke, cutting edge and
expensive engineering.
As shale output has effectively become the marginal barrel
in the oil market it is forcing other oil producers to rethink
their approach.
Complex engineering, megaprojects and big oil still have a
place in the next few years, but only if they can become cost
competitive with simpler shale plays.
