LONDON, Sept 3 U.S. crude oil stocks are set to
rise in the next few months as the summer driving season ends
and refineries enter the autumn turnaround season, according to
many analysts and traders.
Rising stocks will emphasise continuing oversupply in the
oil market and are expected to put renewed downward pressure on
crude oil prices before the end of the year.
The problem with this argument is that there is no evidence
that the end of the driving season and autumn refinery
maintenance, events which happen every year, normally cause
crude stocks to build.
Crude stocks and refinery throughput both exhibit distinct
seasonal patterns which are evident in the weekly petroleum
status reports published by the U.S. Energy Information
Administration.
But the end of the driving season and the onset of refinery
maintenance have not automatically translated into a rise in
stocks over the last decade.
Between 2005 and 2014, stocks were generally flat between
the middle of August and the middle of October, and fell between
the middle of October and the end of December.
CRUDE STOCKS
U.S. commercial crude stocks are normally lowest in December
and January, rising to a peak between April and June, and then
falling back again during the summer and autumn (link.reuters.com/ceq55w).
Between 2005 and 2014, crude stocks rose on average by
around 38 million barrels between the start of January and the
beginning of May.
Stocks then typically fell by around 24 million barrels
during the summer driving season between May and the start of
September.
Stocks then normally declined by another 6 million barrels
between the start of September and the end of December.
Builds during the first five months tended to be slightly
larger than stock draws in the remaining months of the year.
U.S. crude stocks have been rising over time, from an annual
average of 316 million barrels in 2005 to 375 million barrels in
2014.
Seasonal patterns are long-term averages and there is some
variability in individual years. In particular, the behaviour of
stocks in the final four months of the year is less regular than
in during the spring and summer.
Over the last ten years stocks have risen between September
and December on five occasions (2005, 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2014)
and fallen on five (2006, 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2011).
Stock changes during the final four months have ranged from
a build of 26 million barrels (2014) to a draw of 40 million
barrels (2007).
But there is no evidence stocks ordinarily rise during the
September to December period.
REFINERY RUNS
The amount of crude processed by U.S. refineries also
follows a strong seasonal pattern (link.reuters.com/feq55w).
On average crude processing has risen by around 1.4 million
barrels per day (bpd) from mid-February to mid-July.
Processing then typically declines by around 1.2 million bpd
to a low in early October as refineries undertake autumn
maintenance.
In the final weeks of the year, processing typically rises
again by around 700,000 bpd by the end of December before
dropping in January.
The autumn maintenance season is a regular fixture of the
calendar. Crude processing has declined between mid-July and
mid-October in every one of the last ten years.
The decline has ranged from as little as 680,000 bpd in 2009
to as much as 2.5 million bpd in 2005 when refineries were
damaged by hurricanes Katrina and Rita. But in a typical autumn
turnaround season processing usually declines by around 1
million bpd.
GASOLINE DEMAND
Like crude stocks and refinery processing, gasoline
consumption follows a regular seasonal pattern, rising from a
low in late January or early February to a peak between late
July and late August before falling back again (link.reuters.com/meq55w).
The average increase in gasoline consumption from trough to
peak is around 650,000 bpd, although the 2015 summer driving
season was unusually strong, with an increase of just over
800,000 bpd.
Once the driving season is over, consumption normally
declines by an average of 400,000 bpd between July and the
middle of October, picking up slightly in the holiday season,
and then declining another 250,000 bpd by the end of January.
SEASONAL EFFECTS
In the last decade, the end of the summer driving season has
normally seen gasoline demand drop by around 400,000 bpd and
refinery crude processing fall by 1 million bpd over the next
two months.
But reduced refining activity has not translated into higher
crude stocks. Between 2005 and 2014, crude stocks were stable
between mid-August and mid-October.
In 2015, it is possible the end of the driving season and
refinery maintenance will cause crude stockpiles to rise. But
there is nothing in the historical record that suggests this
will happen automatically.
