LONDON Aug 15 More than half a trillion dollars
of investments in major oil projects over the next decade are at
risk from high costs and low crude oil prices, an environmental
think tank said on Friday, warning that shareholders' returns
could suffer.
To meet anticipated future demand, oil majors including BP
, Chevron, and Eni, are spending billions
to extract harder-to-reach oil, for example from Canadian oil
sands and deep below the Atlantic Ocean.
But many of the projects require high crude oil prices to
turn a profit or even begin production, Carbon Tracker
Initiative (CTI) said in a report on Friday, adding that some
plans should be deferred or cancelled to avoid wasting capital
or destroying shareholder value.
"The majors have a potential capital spend of $548 billion
over the period 2014-2025 on projects that require a market
price of $95/barrel," CTI said, adding that $357 billion of this
is earmarked for as yet undeveloped, high-cost ventures.
"(Cancellation or deferral) is becoming increasingly
necessary as near term cash flows are not sufficient to maintain
both dividends and capital expenditure plans."
CTI works to highlight to shareholders how investment in
fossil fuel resources based on expectations of growing demand
might be affected by the global drive to curb climate change by
cutting carbon emissions.
The organisation is funded by several U.S. and European
foundations, including the Rockefeller Brothers Fund and the
Joseph Rowntree Charitable Trust.
Using capital expenditure and production estimates from
Oslo-based Rystad Energy, CTI identified in the report 20 major
oil projects forecast to cost a total $90.7 billion that it said
are candidates for cancellation due to most of them needing a
crude price of at least $110/barrel to break even.
Sixteen of the projects involve extraction by drilling
deepwater wells or through processing oil sands.
"This capital could instead be returned to shareholders
rather than being put at risk in projects that are already high
cost and low return," CTI said.
According to recent estimates made by the World Bank and the
U.S. Energy Information Administration, nominal crude prices are
expected to rise to around $109/barrel by 2025.
Despite rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and
between Russia and the West, prices are at their lowest in
months, mainly due to ample supply and sluggish demand globally.
Front-month Brent prices hit a 13-month low of
$102.10/barrel on Thursday, while the equivalent West Texas
Intermediate contract dropped below $96/barrel for the
first time since January.
CTI said Conoco Phillips and Royal Dutch Shell
have the most production potentially at risk from low
prices, while Total and Exxon Mobil were found
to have the largest percentage of their capital expenditures
that are dependent on high crude prices.
CTI urged investors to ask the firms to forecast how lower
prices would impact the projects and future profits.
The organisation in May said investors could spend up to
$1.1 trillion over the next decade on projects that will never
reach production due to new environmental rules.
Such measures could slash fossil fuel demand, lower prices
and cut profits, leaving assets and investments "stranded".
(Reporting by Michael Szabo; Editing by Greg Mahlich)