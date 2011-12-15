* U.S. talks to China, others on fresh Iran sanctions
* South Korea, Japan eye exemptions from proposed U.S.
sanctions
* Asian banks mull options for Iranian oil transactions
By Ju-min Park and Risa Maeda
SEOUL/TOKYO, Dec 15 Plans for fresh U.S.
sanctions to isolate Tehran have sent shudders among Asian
governments who fear they will have no way to pay for Iranian
crude imports and face rising costs to fuel the region's growing
economies.
Top buyer China, meanwhile, is looking to cash in on the
pressure Tehran faces to snap up discounted Iranian crude.
At stake is around 1.4 million barrels of oil Iran ships to
Asia every day, meeting 10 percent of demand from top buyers
China and India. South Korea, Japan and India are scrambling to
find ways to keep the oil flowing.
Any restriction on oil supplies from Iran, the world's
fifth-largest crude exporter, could drive up already high oil
prices and threaten economies already facing the impact of the
euro zone debt crisis.
"This is an issue that could have a big impact on the global
economy in terms of crude prices, so our nation will pay close
attention to this with grave concern," said Japanese Chief
Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura, adding his government was in
"active negotiations" with Washington on the matter.
Japan is in talks with U.S. diplomats about a possible
waiver to U.S. legislation that would make it more difficult to
pay Iran. South Korea would also seek an exemption if the bill
is signed into law, which U.S. Congress expects to send to
President Barack Obama as early as this week.
Existing sanctions do not penalise non-U.S. refiners from
buying Iranian crude, but they make it hard for foreign banks to
pay Iran the hard currency that makes up around 50 percent of
its government revenue. New U.S. measures would make paying
harder still by blacklisting the OPEC member's central bank.
EU leaders called on Friday for more sanctions against Iran
by the end of January, in an effort to increase pressure on
Tehran over its disputed nuclear programme.
The United States has assured all Asian buyers, including
China, that it would work with them to ensure the global oil
market remained well supplied, as Washington seeks to derail
Tehran's nuclear programme.
CHINA
It is unclear how the U.S. hopes China would cooperate if
Washington imposes another round of unilateral sanctions.
Beijing has previously criticised measures imposed outside
United Nations' sanctions.
China is Iran's biggest oil buyer, taking over half a
million barrels per day, and its top refiner, state-run Sinopec
Corp., is trying to take advantage of Tehran's growing
isolation to obtain more attractive oil contract terms.
Beijing is Iran's biggest trade partner but there is no sign
Tehran is using oil to keep China sweet.
Tehran is not budging on terms and wants Sinopec and state
oil trader Zhuhai Zhenrong Corp to pay more and faster than it
has done in 2011.
Iran's January crude exports to Sinopec are set to fall by
around a third from December as both sides haggle over oil
supplies for next year.
EXEMPTIONS
While Beijing looks to take advantage of political tensions,
both Japan and South Korea struggle to balance their close
alliance with the United States with their dependence on Iranian
oil imports.
U.S. politicians have included a provision in the
legislation to allow Washington to grant a waiver to countries
that have helped U.S. efforts to isolate Iran.
At least three Japanese banks, Mitsubishi Financial UFJ
Financial Group, Mizuho Financial Group and
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, settle crude payments
with Iran's central bank, said Katsunori Nagayasu, chief
executive of MUFG.
Previous rounds of international sanctions mean it would be
tough to find alternative payment channels, he said. Those
sanctions have blacklisted many other Iranian banks.
"I think it's difficult," said Nagayasu. "Transactions with
Iran have been narrowed down to the central bank."
South Korea, the world's fifth-largest crude importer, wants
to keep Iran's central bank accounts open at two Korean banks,
government officials said. Without them, it
cannot pay for Iranian oil.
If Seoul fails to achieve a waiver, it may seek a grace
period to make new arrangements and avoid falling foul of the
sanctions, they added. Iran holds accounts at state-owned Woori
Bank and Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK)
for oil payments.
In India, the foreign secretary has spoken with U.S. and
European Union diplomats about the bill, saying Iran remained a
key oil supplier and it would not be easy for India to find
alternatives.
State-run BPCL is struggling to pay for Iranian
oil imports because Turkey's Halkbank has turned down
BPCL's request to open an account for payment, sources said on
Thursday.
Other India's state-owned refiners use Turkish
state-controlled Halkbank to make the payments after India's
central banks scrapped a previous payment channel, also due to
diplomatic pressure from the United States.
"Iranian oil is very important to India," said India's
Foreign Secretary Ranjan Mathai. "That is why we had sought the
mechanisms for payments so that we continue our trade with
Iran."
