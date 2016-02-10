DUBAI Feb 10 Iran's oil minister said foreign
oil companies that owe his country billions of dollars are
likely to settle their debts in euros.
Greece's Hellenic Petroleum, Italy's Saras
and Royal Dutch Shell owe Iran about $4
billion which will be paid back in euros, Iranian Oil Minister
Bijan Zangeneh was cited by the ministry's news agency Shana as
saying on Tuesday.
Shell has said it was ready to settle its debts to Iran, but
Greece's Hellenic Petroleum is having trouble to pay Iran back
and "alternative methods are being worked out", Zanganeh said,
according to Shana. He did not elaborate.
He also said Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Japan and
Netherlands have started settling their debts to Iran's central
bank.
Iran wants to recover tens of billions of dollars it is owed
by buyers of its oil in euros and is billing new crude sales in
euros, too, looking to reduce its dependence on the U.S. dollar
following last month's sanctions relief.
A source at state-owned National Iranian Oil Co (NIOC) told
Reuters last week that Iran will charge in euros for its
recently signed oil contracts with firms including French oil
and gas major Total, Spanish refiner Cepsa
and Litasco, the trading arm of Russia's Lukoil.
