DUBAI Feb 10 Iran's oil minister said foreign
oil companies that owe his country billions of dollars are
likely to settle their debts in euros.
Greece's Hellenic Petroleum, Italy's Saras
and Royal Dutch Shell owe Iran about $4
billion which will be paid back in euros, Iranian Oil Minister
Bijan Zanganeh was cited by the ministry's news agency Shana as
saying on Tuesday.
Shell has said it was ready to settle its debts to Iran, but
Greece's Hellenic Petroleum is having trouble to pay Iran back
and "alternative methods are being worked out", Zanganeh said,
according to Shana. He did not elaborate.
A Shell spokesman said: "We will settle our outstanding debt
to NIOC (National Iranian Oil Co) as soon as we are lawfully
able to do so," declining to comment on whether the payment
would be made in euros.
Zanganeh also said Emirates National Oil Co, Japan and the
Netherlands had started settling their debts to Iran's central
bank.
Iran wants to recover tens of billions of dollars it is owed
by buyers of its oil in euros and is billing new crude sales in
euros, too, looking to reduce its dependence on the U.S. dollar
following last month's sanctions relief.
A source at state-owned NIOC told Reuters last week that
Iran will charge in euros for its recently signed oil contracts
with firms including French oil and gas major Total,
Spanish refiner Cepsa and Litasco, the trading arm of
Russia's Lukoil.
Safar-Ali Karamati, deputy director of international affairs
for marketing and crude oil operations at NIOC, has told Shana
that Iran favours the euro as the payment currency for its oil
export contracts.
