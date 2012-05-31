LONDON May 31 Italy's Eni, which has been receiving payments in oil from Iran for debts, is reworking the deal and is unlikely to import crude in July after European Union sanctions on Tehran take effect, market sources said on Thursday.

The unexpected decision by the Italian oil major, which is exempted from the embargo on imports, will lead to a complete halt in Iranian crude supply to Europe in July.

"Even though Eni is able to continue importing cargoes, because of the sanctions there are other details it needs to organise," a person with knowledge of the deal said. He declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The market sources said it was not clear when Iran's crude deliveries to Eni would resume.

"I do not know when Eni will be able to import the next cargo."

Spokesmen for the energy company declined to comment.

The last cargoes of crude are already on their way from Iran to Europe ahead of the EU measures which become effective on July 1, traders said.

Eni's chief executive Paolo Scaroni had said in March that Iran still owed the company $1.0-1.4 billion worth of oil, and that it had a special exemption enabling it to continue receiving that crude despite the EU embargo. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, Jessica Donati and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Anthony Barker)