* Output on track to rise by 500,000 bpd -Iranian oil source
* At least 6 supertankers with extra crude sold
* Russia's Lukoil bringing Iranian oil to Romanian refinery
By Rania El Gamal and Dmitry Zhdannikov
DUBAI/LONDON, Jan 29 Iran is on track to raise
oil production by 500,000 barrels per day after the lifting of
sanctions this month and has already sold 6 supertankers with
additional crude to buyers in Europe and Asia, a Iranian oil
source said.
The source, familiar with export operations, said three
supertankers with additional volumes of crude have been sold to
buyers in Europe and three to Asian customers for delivery in
February.
Trading sources said Litasco, the trading arm of Russia's
Lukoil, looked set to become the first buyer in Europe
since the lifting of sanctions.
The Swiss trader will deliver one million barrels of Iranian
Light grade to Lukoil's Petrotel refinery in Romania, loading at
Iran's Kharg Island terminal on February 5.
"Iran raised its crude oil production by at least 500,000
bpd and the market will see it in the next few days," said the
Iranian source, who is familiar with export operations.
"(There are) three contracts finalised with European
customers... Iran is also talking with its traditional customers
in Asia, especially India."
Iran has promised to begin regaining market share lost
during years of curtailed output after European sanctions on its
oil industry were lifted this month.
Tehran has said it would boost output immediately by 500,000
bpd and by another 500,000 bpd within a year, ultimately
reaching pre-sanction production levels of 4 million bpd seen in
2010-2011.
The source said that by the end of March or start of April
Iran will also introduce a new heavy crude blend, West Karun, to
win back more customers.
"We have been in the market for a long time... We think we
are ready to be as good as before," the source said.
Iran is expected to add barrels in an already oversupplied
market where its rivals Saudi Arabia and Iraq have consistently
raised production, helping create one of the biggest gluts in
history and contributing to a price plunge to 12-year lows.
But OPEC officials have said the markets have begun to
rebalance as investment is being curtailed due to low oil
prices. The market can therefore absorb additional Iranian
volumes without suffering much extra pain, OPEC officials have
said.
European refiners bought as much as 800,000 bpd from Iran
before the sanctions and have in the past few years replaced
those volumes with oil from Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Iran has said it is willing to win its customers back
quickly and has already agreed to resume sales to Greek Hellenic
Petroleum and France's Total.
But the first shipments have been complicated by a lack of
clarity on ship insurance, dollar clearance and European banks'
letters of credit.
"It's just a matter of price. If the price is good, we'll
buy it," Marco Schiavetti, director of supply and trading with
Italy's Saras said of Iranian oil this week. "Obviously we will
talk to them soon, and we will consider."
(Editing by Jason Neely)