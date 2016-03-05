DUBAI, March 5 Iran's oil and gas condensate exports would reach 2 million barrels per day by the end of March, director of international affairs at National Iranian Oil Co (NIOC) was quoted as saying by the oil ministry's news agency SHANA on Saturday.

"The gas condensate sells more slowly than the crude oil, but we expect its sales to become even faster than the crude oil's in the future," Mohsen Ghamsari added.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin. Editing by Jane Merriman)