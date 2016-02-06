(Adds "per day" after barrel in headline and in paragraph 1, 5
DUBAI Feb 6 Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh
said on Saturday that Iran's crude oil sales to Europe after the
lifting of international sanctions on Tehran had already reached
above 300,000 barrels per day (bpd), according to the ministry's
news agency.
Iran's oil exports, which had peaked at more than 3 million
barrels per day (bpd) in 2011, fell to a little more than 1
million bpd after tougher sanctions were imposed in 2012 because
of its nuclear programme.
After the rubber-stamping of the nuclear deal with world
powers last year, however, Tehran has ordered a 500,000 bpd
increase in oil output.
"Based on the contract signed between the National Iranian
Oil Co and France's Total, it was agreed that Total
will buy 160,000 bpd of crude oil from Iran to be delivered in
Europe," Zanganeh was quoted as saying by news agency SHANA,
adding that the contract would be finalised on Feb 16.
Zanganeh also said Italy's Eni was interested in
buying 100,000 bpd of crude oil from Iran and its
representatives would visit Tehran in near future to discuss the
contract.
"Eni has voiced its interest in one of Iran's fields which
will be treated like the agreement reached with Total," he said.
Iran's oil minister said Italian refiner Saras was
interested in buying 60,000 to 70,000 bpd of crude oil from
Iran.
Tehran is sweetening the terms it offers on oil development
contracts to draw the interest of foreign investors deterred by
sanctions and low crude prices, as its pragmatic president seeks
to deliver on his promise of economic recovery.
The new contracts, which include those in the upstream
exploration and development sectors are expected to attract more
than $40 billion in foreign investment.
Iran has postponed a planned oil conference in London, which
was due to have taken place in February to reveal its new
contracts, until November. An Iranian official said "the U.S.
urged Tehran to hold off" until a final nuclear deal was penned.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)