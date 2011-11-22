(Corrects spelling of oil minister's name)
* Oil demand expected to decline in 2012-oilmin
* Says oil to trade between $100-120, which is "acceptable"
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, Nov 22 OPEC will likely decide to
cut oil output at its Dec. 14 meeting in Vienna as global oil
demand is expected to decline next year, Iraq's oil minister
said on Tuesday, a view in line with fellow member Iran but one
which runs counter to mainstream expectations.
Industry observers say a cut in output is unlikely to find
support among the Gulf Arab OPEC members while oil prices
remain well above $100 a barrel.
Iran aims to persuade OPEC members to return
output production to levels before they were raised earlier this
year in response to the Libyan crisis.
Iran along with African producers and Venezuela, blocked a
Saudi-led proposal to increase output targets at OPEC's last
meeting on June 8, but Saudi Arabia and its Gulf OPEC allies
boosted output unilaterally afterwards.
Iraq's Oil Minister Abdul-Kareem Luaibi also told reporters
that he expects oil prices to trade between $100 and $120 a
barrel, which is "reasonable" and "acceptable" for Iraq.
Brent crude rose 37 cents to $107.25 a barrel by
0726 GMT, after falling for four consecutive sessions. U.S.
January crude was up 40 cents to $97.32 a barrel.
The minister, who was in Tokyo for meetings with Japanese
companies, made the remarks through a translator.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)