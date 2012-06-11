TOKYO, June 12 Japan's cabinet ministers
approved and submitted a special bill to parliament on Monday to
enable the government to provide cover for Iranian crude imports
once a European Union ban on insurance and reinsurance takes
effect on July 1.
The insurance scheme would enable the Japanese government to
provide directly payments of up to $7.6 billion in the event of
a critical incident on a tanker bound for Japan, the transport
ministry said in a statement.
A cabinet reshuffle in favour of the major opposition
parties has increased the prospects of the bill securing early
approval in parliament.
Japan intends to maintain crude imports from the Islamic
Republic of Iran.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by David Cowell)