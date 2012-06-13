TOKYO, June 14 Japan's lower house is set to
pass a special bill on Friday to allow it to provide insurance
for continuing Iranian crude imports, making it the first
country to attempt to initiate sovereign cover once EU sanctions
on Iran are expected to start in July, the Yomiuri newspaper
said on Thursday.
The bill is expected to be passed during the current session
of the parliament that ends on June 21, as the secretary
generals of the biggest opposition Liberal Democratic Party and
its former partner, the New Komeito, have backed the bill, the
report said.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Gary Hill)