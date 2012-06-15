TOKYO, June 15 Japan's lower house passed a bill
on Friday to provide government guarantees on insurance for
Iranian crude cargoes, a house spokeswoman said, a key step
towards it becoming the first of Iran's big Asian oil buyers to
get round new EU sanctions.
The bill will now be sent to the upper house, where
opposition parties to the ruling Democratic Party of Japan have
the majority.
A European Union ban on member countries importing Iranian
oil takes effect on July 1 and includes a ban on EU insurance
firms from covering Iran's exports, which makes it practically
impossible for tanker operators to ship Iranian crude to Japan
without cover.
