TOKYO Dec 2 Tokyo is considering expanding its national reserves of oil products by storing gasoline, gas oil and A-type fuel oil and boosting its storage of kerosene to cope with emergencies, a trade ministry official said on Friday.

Japan, the world's third-biggest oil consumer, currently stores almost all of its national reserves as crude oil, in addition to 820,000 barrels (130,000 kilolitres) of kerosene, equal to a day's worth of the fuel's consumption.

The trade ministry is floating the possibility of storing four days' worth each of gasoline, gas oil, A-type fuel oil and kerosene as early as April, but the measure would need approval from parliament, the official said.

Those four types of oil products were cited as priority products by the regions that were rocked by the massive March earthquake and tsunami, he added.

A sample calculation showed it would cost about 3.5 billion yen ($45 million) a year to store them by renting the commercial firms' tanks, he added.

