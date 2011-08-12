* TonenGeneral likely to decide as early as 2012-executive

* Company mulls all options to meet directive (Adds details)

By Osamu Tsukimori

TOKYO, Aug 12 Exxon Mobil's group refiner in Japan, TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK , is unlikely to give details on how it will meet the Japanese trade ministry's requirements to improve the efficiency of its refining units until next year, an executive said on Friday.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's regulations call for refiners to increase their percentage of residue cracking units to crude distillation units (CDUs) by March 2014 to handle cheaper, heavier oils in order to boost global competitiveness of its refineries.

Oil firms will either have to close existing CDUs or build new costly facilities that can process residue. The nation's shrinking domestic market offers refiners little incentive to invest in costly new units to meet the trade ministry's directive.

"March 2014 is still a long way off," TonenGeneral director David Csapo told Reuters after the company announced its first-half earnings results. "A lot of reassessment of energy policy is likely to take place. It may be an item on the agenda for re-evaluation."

Asked the timing for making a decision on how to meet the law, he said: "I cannot give you an exact date. You need enough time to be able to manage things, either manage your project or manage changes in the refining configuration appropriately. They're not huge long lead-time items."

"But we are very, very unlikely to have anything further to say on this issue before sometime into next year."

Exxon Japan group, which has 836,000 barrels per day of total crude refining capacity, is the second-ranked refiner in Japan and has a "residue" heavy oil cracking ratio of 7.4 percent, according to Reuters calculations.

Japanese refiners with a ratio of less than 10 percent have to improve the ratio by 45 percent by the end of March 2014. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Sugita Katyal)