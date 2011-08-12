* TonenGeneral likely to decide as early as 2012-executive
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, Aug 12 Exxon Mobil's group
refiner in Japan, TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK , is unlikely
to give details on how it will meet the Japanese trade
ministry's requirements to improve the efficiency of its
refining units until next year, an executive said on Friday.
The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's
regulations call for refiners to increase their percentage of
residue cracking units to crude distillation units (CDUs) by
March 2014 to handle cheaper, heavier oils in order to boost
global competitiveness of its refineries.
Oil firms will either have to close existing CDUs or build
new costly facilities that can process residue. The nation's
shrinking domestic market offers refiners little incentive to
invest in costly new units to meet the trade ministry's
directive.
"March 2014 is still a long way off," TonenGeneral director
David Csapo told Reuters after the company announced its
first-half earnings results. "A lot of reassessment of energy
policy is likely to take place. It may be an item on the agenda
for re-evaluation."
Asked the timing for making a decision on how to meet the
law, he said: "I cannot give you an exact date. You need enough
time to be able to manage things, either manage your project or
manage changes in the refining configuration appropriately.
They're not huge long lead-time items."
"But we are very, very unlikely to have anything further to
say on this issue before sometime into next year."
Exxon Japan group, which has 836,000 barrels per day of
total crude refining capacity, is the second-ranked refiner in
Japan and has a "residue" heavy oil cracking ratio of 7.4
percent, according to Reuters calculations.
Japanese refiners with a ratio of less than 10 percent have
to improve the ratio by 45 percent by the end of March 2014.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher and
Sugita Katyal)