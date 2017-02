TOKYO Aug 12 Exxon Mobil's group refiner in Japan, TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK , is unlikely to give details on how it will meet the Japanese trade ministry's requirements to improve the efficiency of its refining unit until next year, an executive said on Friday.

"We are very, very unlikely to have anything further to say on this issue before sometime into next year," TonenGeneral director David Csapo told Reuters after the company announced its April-June results. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)