BRIEF-Majuperak Holdings Bhd announces resignation of managing director
* Y.Bhg Dato' Jamal Bin Mohd Aris resigned as managing director Source text: [http://bit.ly/2mhTojr] Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Sept 19 Japan's JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corp said on Thursday it has acquired a 40 percent stake in the Deepwater Block 2F off the coast of Sarawak state in Malaysia.
JX and Malaysia's national oil company Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) have entered into a production sharing contract for the block, JX's sixth block in Malaysia and its fourth as an operator, it added.
Petronas also holds a 40 percent stake, while GDF Suez E&P Malaysia B.V. has the remaining 20 percent. The exploration period is four years.
"Deepwater Block 2F is located in the northwest of Sarawak, with approximately 5,500 square kilometres surface area and 100-1,200 meters water depth," JX said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Y.Bhg Dato' Jamal Bin Mohd Aris resigned as managing director Source text: [http://bit.ly/2mhTojr] Further company coverage:
* Expecting to record substantially decreased profit attributable to shareholders of about hk$25.0 million for year ended 31 december 2016
March 3 Indian shares ended little changed on Friday, but posted their first weekly fall in six, as investors booked profits after a rally that lifted the benchmark indexes to near two-year highs in the previous session.