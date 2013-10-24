* Kashagan won't start commercial output as planned
* Accidents at deposit a blow to launch plans
* On-site inspections to take "some weeks"

By Mariya Gordeyeva
ALMATY, Oct 24 A consortium developing
Kazakhstan's giant Kashagan oilfield said on Thursday it needs a
few weeks to resume production cut by an industrial accident on
Oct. 9, which means commercial output will not go ahead this
month as planned.
Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy, has been looking
forward to revenues from Kashagan, the world's costliest
project, which took nearly 13 years and about $50 billion to
complete.
But two weeks after its Sept. 11 launch, production was
halted after a gas leak was detected on a pipeline running from
the offshore field to an onshore processing facility. It resumed
on Oct. 6.
A similar leak was detected just days later, leading a
repeated stoppage of output.
According to earlier comments by top Kazakh oil industry
officials, the field's daily output before the second accident
had exceeded 60,000 barrels per day (bpd). The field had been
due to achieve commercial output of 75,000 bpd this month.
On Thursday, Kazakh officials could not be immediately
reached for comment.
"In order to ensure the continued compliance with the
highest safety requirements, it is anticipated that the
activities relevant to inspections and investigations will take
some weeks," the North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC) which
develops Kashagan said in a statement.
"The oil and gas production remains shut in until the
results of the expert studies are available and restart of the
facilities can be carried out safely."
Kazakhstan, the second-largest post-Soviet producer after
Russia which holds 3 percent of global recoverable oil reserves,
hopes to join the world's superleague of oil producers thanks to
Kashagan.
Output at the Caspian Sea field off western Kazakhstan,
which is the world's biggest oil find in decades, is officially
forecast to total 8 million tonnes next year, rising to 12
million tonnes in 2015.
Kazakhstan's oil output is forecast to grow to 82 million
tonnes this year from 79.2 million tonnes in 2012.
NCOC includes Kazakh state oil firm KazMunaiGas, Italy's ENI
, U.S. major ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell
and France's Total, each holding 16.81
percent in Kashagan. Japan's Inpex owns 7.56 percent.
China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) acquired a
8.33 percent stake this year. The deal, estimated to be worth $5
billion, followed Kazakhstan's decision in July to use its
pre-emptive rights to buy an 8.40 percent stake from U.S. oil
major ConocoPhillips in the field for a similar price.
