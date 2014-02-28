BRIEF-Western Energy issues statement in regards to its agreement with Savanna Energy
* Western Energy Services underlines offer premium and looks to "cut through noise" around its agreement with Savanna Energy Services Corp
ALMATY Feb 28 Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Serik Akhmetov said on Friday he hoped that the country's giant offshore oilfield Kashagan could restart output in the first half or early in the second half of this year.
Production at Kashagan, the world's biggest crude oil discovery in 35 years, began in September but came to a halt weeks later after a leak was found. Repeated delays have infuriated the government, which has threatened to fine the multinational consortium operating the project.
"Kashagan is standing idle today. I hope that in the first half or early in the second half (of 2014) it will resume production," Akhmetov told a government meeting.
* Western Energy Services underlines offer premium and looks to "cut through noise" around its agreement with Savanna Energy Services Corp
MELBOURNE, March 17 London copper steadied on Friday but was set to mark its biggest weekly advance since mid-February, supported by a softer dollar and ongoing mine supply concerns.
TOKYO, March 17 The Japanese government is not considering steps to support embattled conglomerate Toshiba Corp , Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.