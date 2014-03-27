ALMATY, March 27 A consortium developing Kazakhstan's huge Kashagan oilfield said on Thursday the results of a probe into an industrial accident at the deposit were now expected in the second quarter of 2014, and it was unclear when crude production can be restarted.

The consortium, which had originally said it expected final test results in February or March, also reiterated its earlier statement identifying sulphur stress cracking as "the root cause of the pipeline issues" at Kashagan.

Production at the offshore deposit, the world's biggest oil find in 35 years, started in September but halted in early October after gas leaks were detected in its pipeline network. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov, editing by William Hardy)