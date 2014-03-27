PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ALMATY, March 27 A consortium developing Kazakhstan's huge Kashagan oilfield said on Thursday the results of a probe into an industrial accident at the deposit were now expected in the second quarter of 2014, and it was unclear when crude production can be restarted.
The consortium, which had originally said it expected final test results in February or March, also reiterated its earlier statement identifying sulphur stress cracking as "the root cause of the pipeline issues" at Kashagan.
Production at the offshore deposit, the world's biggest oil find in 35 years, started in September but halted in early October after gas leaks were detected in its pipeline network. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov, editing by William Hardy)
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
March 20 Microsoft Corp and Adobe Systems Inc are joining to make their respective sales and marketing software products more potent competitors to Salesforce.com Inc and Oracle Corp offerings, the two firms said Monday.