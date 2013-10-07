UPDATE 5-Armed faction enters major Libyan oil ports, putting output at risk
* Eastern forces let National Oil Corp to reopen ports last year
ASTANA Oct 7 A consortium developing Kazakhstan's giant Kashagan oilfield has resumed production after an industrial accident halted work at the deposit last month, the Kazakh Oil & Gas Ministry said on Monday.
Work at the offshore field - one of the world's biggest oil finds in decades - was halted on Sept. 25 after a gas leak was detected.
Production was restarted "without complications" on Oct. 6, the ministry said in a statement.
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writitng by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Eastern forces let National Oil Corp to reopen ports last year
* On closing, OMV net profit to take 1.1 bln eur fx hit (Adds details on the deal, background)
PAWNEE, Okla., March 3 The Pawnee Nation filed a lawsuit on Friday in tribal court in Oklahoma against 27 oil and gas producers, seeking damages for an earthquake they said was caused from man-made activity related to hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.