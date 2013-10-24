ALMATY Oct 24 A consortium developing
Kazakhstan's giant Kashagan oilfield said on Thursday it needs a
few weeks to resume oil production cut by an industrial accident
on Oct. 9.
"In order to ensure the continued compliance with the
highest safety requirements, it is anticipated that the
activities relevant to inspections and investigations will take
some weeks," the North Caspian Operating Company said in a
statement.
"The oil and gas production remains shut in until the
results of the expert studies are available and restart of the
facilities can be carried out safely."
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov.
Editing by Jane Merriman)