(Adds details, background)
By Raushan Nurshayeva
ASTANA Oct 10 Kashagan, the world's most
expensive oil project, will have to spend another up to $3.6
billion to replace leaking oil and gas pipelines, which also
could delay the restart of production, the Kazakh energy
ministry said.
Production at the Kashagan reservoir, the world's biggest
oil find in recent times, started in September last year but was
halted just a few weeks later after the discovery of gas leaks
in the $50 billion project's pipeline network.
Replacing the pipelines at the oilfield, which lies in the
Caspian Sea off western Kazakhstan, will cost between $1.6
billion and $3.6 billion, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said in a
document obtained by Reuters on Friday.
The multinational consortium developing Kashagan has
identified stress cracking due to sulphur-laden gases as "the
root cause of the pipeline issues" at the oilfield.
The final cost of the replacement will depend mainly on the
resistance to corrosion of the pipes used in laying the new
pipelines, the energy ministry said in the document sent to the
Kazakh parliament.
The field's oil is 4,200 metres (4,590 yards) below the
seabed at very high pressure, and associated gas reaching the
surface is mixed with some of the highest concentrations of
toxic, metal-eating hydrogen sulphide (H2S) ever encountered.
"Taking into account the high risks of repeated leaks by
choosing pipe material of specification L360 (X52) as envisaged
by the basic scenario, there is high probability the contractor
will opt for an alternative scenario of using pipes covered with
non-corrosive alloys," it said.
The more expensive alternative is to use carbon-steel pipes
of strength L415 (X60) with an internal coating made of
non-corrosive alloys, it said.
Contacted by Reuters, the consortium declined to comment.
The Kashagan consortium will have to buy pipes adding up to
a total length of 200 km (125 miles) to replace the entire
network of the field's oil and gas pipelines, the ministry
added.
A current delay in testing steel and welding is likely to
frustrate the consortium's plans to restart output at the field
in the second half of 2016, it said.
Senior Kazakh government officials have said that output
from Kashagan may be restored in the first or second half of
2016.
The consortium is in talks with Italian oil service group
Saipem regarding the replacement of oil and gas
pipelines at the oilfield, the ministry said.
Saipem had originally been contracted to lay the current
pipeline network at Kashagan, using pipes supplied by Japanese
companies Sumitomo and JFE.
The Kazakh energy ministry did not identify who would supply
the pipes for the new pipelines.
The Kashagan consortium includes Eni, Exxon Mobil
, Royal Dutch Shell, Total, China's
CNPC, Japan's Inpex and Kazakh state-run
company KazMunaiGas.
(Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
editing by Jason Neely and Jane Baird)