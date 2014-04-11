PARIS, April 11 France's Total does
not expect much oil output, if any, from the giant Kashagan
oilfield in Kazakhstan this year and it is awaiting results of
further analyses to assess the costs and delays facing its
consortium partners.
Production at the offshore deposit, the world's biggest oil
find in 35 years, started in September but halted in early
October after the detection of gas leaks in the $50 billion
project's pipeline network.
Kazakh Oil and Gas Minister Uzakbai Karabalin said this
week that output may not restart this year if test results,
expected in May, show cracks in the offshore part of the
network.
Arnaud Breuillac, Total's head of exploration and
production, said on Friday: "For now, we are waiting for the
analyses. If there were to be any production by the end of the
year, it wouldn't be much."
The project has presented huge engineering challenges
throughout the 13 years since work began. Much of it is built on
artificial islands to avoid damage from pack ice in a shallow
sea that freezes for five months a year.
"We cannot access the offshore (part) as long as we still
have ice on the Caspian sea, it's melting as we speak, so we
should know quite soon," Breuillac told reporters on the
sidelines of a conference.
Last month, Kazakh officials imposed a $737 million fine for
ecological damage on the consortium, which includes Eni
, Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Total and
Kazakh state-run KazMunaiGas.
The penalty is the strongest signal to date from Kazakhstan
that it is running out of patience, while the consortium's
decision to fight the fine could raise tensions with a
government grown more assertive with foreign investors.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Anthony Barker)