ALMATY Jan 29 A consortium led by BG and Eni, which develops Kazakhstan's giant Karachaganak oil and gas condensate field, reduced its 2013 output by 2.3 percent to 136.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, it said in a statement.

Karachaganak Petroleum Operating company (KPO) gave no reason for its lower production last year.

Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy and the second-largest post-Soviet oil producer after Russia, secured a 10 percent stake in KPO via its state oil and gas firm KazMunaiGas in 2011.

BG and Eni each own 29.25 percent in the consortium, Chevron holds 18 percent and Russia's Lukoil 13.6 percent.