ALMATY Feb 25 A multinational consortium led by
BG and Eni, which develops Kazakhstan's giant
Karachaganak oil and gas condensate field, nudged up its output
to 139.5 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2012, it said on
Monday.
Karachaganak Petroleum Operating company (KPO) produced
138.5 million tonnes of hydrocarbons in oil equivalent in 2011.
Karachaganak's recoverable reserves are estimated at 1.2
billion tonnes of oil and gas condensate and more than 1.35
trillion cubic metres of natural gas, making it one of the
world's largest hydrocarbon deposits.
Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy which is
increasingly assertive in dealing with foreign investors
developing its natural riches, secured a 10 percent stake in KPO
via its state oil and gas firm KazMunaiGas in December 2011.
After the deal was closed last June, BG and Eni each owned
29.25 percent in the consortium, Chevron held 18 percent
and Russia's Lukoil 13.6 percent.