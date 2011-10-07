ALMATY Oct 7 Tengizchevroil (TCO), the Chevron-led oil venture in Kazakhstan, is considering borrowing on capital markets to help fund a planned $18.5 billion expansion project, state oil and gas firm KazMunaiGas said.

KazMunaiGas, a 20 percent shareholder in the venture, said annual production at the Tengiz and Korolyovskoye fields could rise to between 37 million and 40 million tonnes by 2018 as a result of the expansion.

In a written response to Reuters questions, KazMunaiGas also said it did not rule out borrowing to finance its share of development of the giant offshore Kashagan oilfield in the Caspian Sea.

The company also said it was looking for business opportunities in Russia and Turkmenistan, and was seeking assets in Iraq, Iran and North Africa. (Reporting by Maria Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Robin Paxton)