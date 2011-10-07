ALMATY Oct 7 Tengizchevroil (TCO), the
Chevron-led oil venture in Kazakhstan, is considering
borrowing on capital markets to help fund a planned $18.5
billion expansion project, state oil and gas firm KazMunaiGas
said.
KazMunaiGas, a 20 percent shareholder in the venture, said
annual production at the Tengiz and Korolyovskoye fields could
rise to between 37 million and 40 million tonnes by 2018 as a
result of the expansion.
In a written response to Reuters questions, KazMunaiGas also
said it did not rule out borrowing to finance its share of
development of the giant offshore Kashagan oilfield in the
Caspian Sea.
The company also said it was looking for business
opportunities in Russia and Turkmenistan, and was seeking assets
in Iraq, Iran and North Africa.
