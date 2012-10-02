Oil ticks up on supply cuts, rising U.S. output caps gains
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
ASTANA Oct 2 Kazakhstan's state oil and gas company, KazMunaiGas, plans to raise crude oil production by slighlty more than 60 percent over the next decade, Chief Executive Lyazzat Kiinov said on Tuesday.
KazMunaiGas plans to produce 35.4 million tonnes of crude by 2022, up from 21.9 million tonnes expected this year, Kiinov said in a presentation to an energy conference.
He said KazMunaiGas also planned to raise annual output of refined products to 19.0 million tonnes from 16.4 million tonnes over the same period, and to raise its reserves of oil and gas condensate to 1.41 billion tonnes from 779 million tonnes. (Reporting By Robin Paxton; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
TOKYO, Feb 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said on Monday it has increased the size of its first bond offer since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster by nearly 30 percent, after investors showed strong interest in the debt sale.
LONDON, Feb 24 "Volatility can be neither created nor destroyed, rather it transforms from one form into another," is a pretty fair summary of how the oil market works (with apologies to physicists).