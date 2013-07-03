* Strongman president irked by Kashagan delays
* Higher oil output critical for Kazakhstan's fast growth
By Raushan Nurshayeva
ASTANA, July 3 Kazakhstan's President Nursultan
Nazarbayev reshuffled the nation's top oil officials on
Wednesday, demoting a long-serving minister in what some
observers saw as punishment for the delayed development of the
giant Kashagan offshore oilfield.
Oil and Gas Minister Sauat Mynbayev, who had held the post
since 2007, resigned to be replaced by technocrat Uzakbai
Karabalin.
Nazarbayev, who has ruled Kazakhstan for more than two
decades, then appointed Mynbayev as the new head of national oil
and gas company KazMunaiGas , effectively
demoting him.
"I believe one reason behind Mynbayev's resignation is the
postponement of commercial output at Kashagan," Kazakh political
analyst Dosym Satpayev told Reuters. "This issue has long been a
headache for the government."
"I think it's all about Kashagan," a source close to the oil
and gas ministry added.
Last weekend Nazarbayev and visiting British Prime Minister
David Cameron opened a plant in western Kazakhstan which will
process crude flowing from Kashagan in the Caspian Sea, the
world's largest oil discovery in five decades.
After several delays, Kashagan is expected to produce its
first oil in September, but some industry sources say this new
deadline could be missed as well.
"A realistic term would be spring 2014," an oil trader said.
Kazakhstan, the world's ninth largest country by area with a
population of 17 million, holds 3 percent of the world's
recoverable oil reserves and is the second-largest post-Soviet
oil producer after Russia.
OIL-FUELLED GROWTH
Oil has fuelled the robust growth of Kazakhstan's gross
domestic product, officially forecast to expand by 6 percent
this year after a 5 percent rise in 2012.
Oil production is officially targeted to rise to 82 million
tonnes this year from 79.2 million tonnes in 2012, and Kashagan
is instrumental in achieving an ambitious official goal of
increasing crude output by 60 percent by the end of this decade.
"The tempo of Kazakhstan's economic growth is directly
linked to the development of this oilfield, and state officials
and ratings agencies alike openly speak about this fact," said
Satpayev.
"Kashagan's delayed output has long been unnerving the
president and the government."
A multinational consortium developing Kashagan says the
deposit and nearby fields hold an estimated 35 billion barrels
of oil in place, including 9 billion to 13 billion barrels of
recoverable oil.
Kazakhstan announced on Tuesday it was using its pre-emptive
right to buy an 8.4 percent stake in Kashagan from consortium
participant ConocoPhillips.
The U.S. oil major, which has been selling its assets
abroad, said it was selling the stake for about $5 billion.
KazMunaiGas, which entered the project in 2005 and later
doubled its stake to 16.81 percent, said on Monday that China's
CNPC was set to win ConocoPhillips' stake for more
than $5 billion.
During Kashagan's development, production will be gradually
ramped up to 370,000 barrels per day (bpd) in a second stage
from 180,000 bpd in the first stage in 2013-14, according to
North Caspian Operating Company, which is developing the field.
Italy's ENI, U.S. major ExxonMobil, Royal
Dutch Shell and France's Total each hold
16.81 percent stakes in Kashagan. Japan's Inpex owns
7.56 percent.