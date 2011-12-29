ALMATY Dec 29 The Atyrau oil refinery, Kazakhstan's oldest, signed a $1.7 billion contract with Chinese and Japanese companies on Thursday to build a deep oil refining facility, it said in a statement.

Central Asia's largest economy and the second biggest oil producer in the former Soviet Union after Russia, Kazakhstan approved a refinery modernisation programme worth $4 billion in 2004.

It aims to upgrade the country's three oil refineries and supply the domestic market with all kinds of oil products by the end of 2014.

Atyrau's deep refining facility will be built jointly by China's Sinopec Engineering, Japan's Marubeni Corp. and Kazakh firm Kazstroiservice.

The refinery, located in Kazakhstan's oil industry hub of Atyrau in western Kazakhstan, is part of Kazakh state oil and gas firm KazMunaiGas.

Construction of the refinery is the last stage of Atyrau's upgrade. The deep refining facility is designed to process 2.4 million tonnes of crude annually.

(Reporting by Olga Orininskaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Jason Neely)