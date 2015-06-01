BRIEF-Dover Corporation acquires Caldera Graphics
* Dover Corp - Deal for total consideration of approximately EUR 35 million
ASTANA, June 1 Chevron-led Tengizchevroil (TCO) venture increased oil output by 4.4 pct year-on-year to 7.1 million tonnes in the first quarter of this year, TCO General Director Tim Miller said on Monday. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
April 5 Yum China Holdings Inc reported a 20.7 percent rise in quarterly earnings, as margins improved.
* At Home board of directors appoints Lewis L. (Lee) Bird III as Chairman