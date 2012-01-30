ALMATY Jan 30 Tengizchevroil, the Kazakh oil venture led by U.S. energy major Chevron Corp, said on Monday that crude production in 2011 totalled 25.8 million tonnes, or 0.4 percent less than the 25.9 million tonnes produced in 2010.

Chevron is the largest single shareholder in the consortium, which is the largest oil producer in Kazakhstan. ExxonMobil Corp , Kazakh state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas and Russia's LUKOIL are also shareholders. (Reporting by Robin Paxton)