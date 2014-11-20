BRIEF-Capitol Acquisition to combine with Cision
* Capitol Acquisition Corp III - Cision will become a publicly listed company with an anticipated initial enterprise value of approximately $2.4 billion
ALMATY Nov 20 Output at Chevron-led Tengizchevroil (TCO), Kazakhstan's largest oil producer, fell by 1.5 percent year on year in the January-September period to 19.8 million tonnes (158 million barrels), the company said on Thursday. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Jason Neely)
* Capitol Acquisition Corp III - Cision will become a publicly listed company with an anticipated initial enterprise value of approximately $2.4 billion
* Lilly announces phase 3 monarch 2 breast cancer study of abemaciclib met primary endpoint of progression-free survival
* Movado group, inc. Announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results