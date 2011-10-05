ASTANA Oct 5 Kazakhstan's state oil and gas company has appointed a new chief executive, Bolat Akchulakov, to replace its outgoing head, the country's sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday.

Akchulakov replaces Kairgeldy Kabyldin as chief executive of KazMunaiGas , the Samruk-Kazyna fund said in a brief statement on its website, www.samruk-kazyna.kz.

Samruk-Kazyna, owner of KazMunaiGas, said Kabyldin was moving to a new job, without giving any further details.

Sources within the fund and the Oil and Gas Ministry told Reuters Kabyldin would now head the country's oil pipeline operator, Kaztransoil, which in turn is owned by KazMunaiGas. (Reporting by Robin Paxton, Maria Gordeyeva and Raushan Nurshayeva)